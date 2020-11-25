1/1
Carol Anderson
Carol Lee Mackey Anderson
Our mother, Carol Lee Mackey Anderson of Ridgefield, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Carol's spirit is carried on by her three daughters, Patricia Anderson and her wife Deborah Walker of Manchester, CT; Karen Carroll and her husband Edward; Deborah Soyak and her husband Jim; and her son, Christopher Anderson, all of Ridgefield. She is additionally survived by her cherished grandchildren Kelly, Matthew, Mitchell, Jessica, Jayme, Christina and Olivia, and great-grandson Rowan. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her parents Clarence and Elizabeth Mueller Mackey; and her sister and brother-in-law, June and John Totin.
Carol was born on August 29, 1930 in Elizabeth, NJ, and attended Abraham Clark High School in Roselle, NJ, where she met her husband, Paul Anderson. They were married for 66 years, finally settling in Ridgefield, CT in 1964 where they raised their family. Carol attended Marietta College, Marietta, OH; the University of Michigan School of Nursing, Ann Arbor, MI; and St. Simmonds School of Laboratory Techniques, NY. She earned a BS in Nursing at the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT in 1981. Carol spent many years using her nursing skills with adolescents at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, CT.
Carol was active for 60 plus years in the First Congregational Church in Ridgefield, serving in numerous capacities but especially as a long-standing member with her husband in the church choir. Carol's call to serve led her to become a member of the Stephen Ministry at FCC, where she provided in-depth, confidential Christian care for anyone in need. She was also a dedicated member of P.E.O. International, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and provide avenues for women to pursue further education. Carol loved to play bridge, go camping and to Hilton Head with her family on vacations, travel with her husband, attend the many sporting events and functions of her children and grandchildren, and since she loved music - participate in a local singing group, The Song Spinners.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield, CT; the Greens at Cannondale in Wilton, CT; and Danbury Regional Hospice, in Danbury, CT for their compassion and loving care of Carol over the past few years. Thank you for indulging her love of chocolate and music and making the end of her life comfortable.
A memorial service and celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to her favorite charities, Smile Train - smiletrain.org, Danbury Regional Hospice - regionalhospicect.org or the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, CT - firstcongregational.com
Kane Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
