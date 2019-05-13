Home

Carolyn Campbell Calvert Obituary
Carolyn Campbell Calvert, 77, of High Point, NC passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Carolyn was born in Bowling Green, KY on June 15, 1941, the first child of Martha and Charles Campbell. She had a passion for decorating and loved entertaining large dinner parties for family and friends. Her vivacious and funny spirit was present in everything she did. She was a resident of Ridgefield from 1972-1987, her favorite town. She was married to the late Dr. Francis F.E. Morse, who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her children, Samuel Calvert (Dianne) of Raleigh, NC, Phoebe Thomas of High Point, NC and Larry Calvert (Michael Mitchell) of Washington, DC, brother, Charles Campbell (Debbie), Barbara Petty (Bradley) and Debbie Campbell all of Bowling Green, KY, grandchildren, Martha Calvert of Raleigh, Olivia Thomas and Spencer Thomas of High Point, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the in memory of Carolyn C. Calvert.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 13, 2019
