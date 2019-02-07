Catherine Lohan

Catherine Lohan, 68, of Ridgefield, passed away at home surrounded by her husband and children on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Married at 18 years of age, she is survived by her husband, Jerry, and children Jenny, Thomas (wife Sue), Michael (Jenny), and Matthew (Laura) and their grandchildren Marlee, Ryan, Shane, Declan, Joey, and Lucas and her sister, Joanne Fritch of Chandler, NC.

At age 32, Cathy applied for and was accepted into the FDNY Fire Academy becoming a member of the inaugural class of female firefighters. She retired from the FDNY having worked at Engine Company 61 in the Bronx and Engine Company 299 in Queens. She also gave sensitivity classes at the Academy to active male FDNY firefighters.

From Ann Kansfield, a FDNY chaplain, "Those first women had an incredible amount of courage to go back day after day amid the bullying and pressure put upon them. If there is one thing you take away about your mother's time on the job it's that she really did something big with her life. Just coming to work day in and day out helped pave the way for so many other women. I pledge myself to build upon the legacy she left and will not take her sacrifices for granted."

A resident of Ridgefield and member of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish for the past 25 years. She enjoyed interior design and gardening. She most enjoyed volunteering with her friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. Friends will be received on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.