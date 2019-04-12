Resources More Obituaries for Charles Chapman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Chapman

Charles Benjamin Chapman, 75, of Topstone Road passed away April 11, 2019, with his wife by his side, after a brief battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Marie Chapman (née Jones); two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura Chapman Rubbo and her husband Antonio of Pasadena, California, and Lisa Ann Zich and her husband Steve of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, Sophia and Ava Rubbo and Katherine, Rebecca, and Nathan Zich; and a brother Thomas Chapman and his wife Brenda of Berea, Kentucky.

Born October 22, 1943 in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the first of two sons to Charles Timanus Chapman and June Marie Chapman (née Ramey). He attended Marshall University on the ROTC program and graduated with a B.S. in Geology. He subsequently served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, mostly in Hohenfels, Germany, where he met and married his wife, who hailed from Newport, Rhode Island. Upon concluding his military service, the couple moved to Perth, Australia where he worked as an exploration geologist and where the couple's two daughters were born. After returning to the US, he earned an M.A. in Economics from the University of Rhode Island and spent the next several decades working in mineral forecasting for mining companies and, later, statistical analysis for several pharmaceutical companies. The family first lived in Ridgefield 1976-1981 and returned again in 1983 where they remained.

In addition to his enduring interest in geology, he was an avid skier, sailor, and world traveler. He began part-time ski instructing in the late 1970s at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall, Connecticut and continued to teach into his 70s. He was a member of Sprite Island Yacht Club (SIYC) in Westport, Connecticut and valued the communities of outdoor sports enthusiasts at both Mohawk and SIYC. He and his wife also enjoyed international travel and were a rare sight as geriatric backpackers throughout eastern Europe, Portugal, Morocco, Turkey, New Zealand, Australia, and elsewhere in recent years.

His greatest joys were his wife, children, and grandchildren and he was an ardent advocate of their intellectual, athletic, and travel pursuits. He had a wicked sense of humor, a lifelong thirst for learning, a love of the outdoors, and a deep empathy for others.

Internment will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hancock Hall in Danbury for their compassionate care of him in his final days. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 12, 2019