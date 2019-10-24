The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Episcopal Church
625 Main Street
Chatham, CT
View Map
Charles McFarlane Obituary
Charles B. McFarlane
Charles B. McFarlane, 87, ORLEANS, MA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sue Welch McFarlane of Orleans; his daughter, Maureen McFarlane of Ridgefield, CT; his step-daughter Anne (Michael) Agostin of Randolph, NJ; his step-son Douglas (Gaylyn) Wheaton of Lithia, Florida; his sister Alice McFarlane of Lynn, MA; and grandchildren Nicholas and Sarah Agostin; and Jack, Andrew, and Joseph Wheaton. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Charles McFarlane; his sister Jane Snow; his daughter Kathryn McFarlane; and his son Charles K. McFarlane. A service commemorating Charles's life will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at 625 Main Street, Chatham, MA on November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a private burial with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the , or to the . For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 31, 2019
