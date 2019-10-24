|
|
Charles B. McFarlane
Charles B. McFarlane, 87, ORLEANS, MA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sue Welch McFarlane of Orleans; his daughter, Maureen McFarlane of Ridgefield, CT; his step-daughter Anne (Michael) Agostin of Randolph, NJ; his step-son Douglas (Gaylyn) Wheaton of Lithia, Florida; his sister Alice McFarlane of Lynn, MA; and grandchildren Nicholas and Sarah Agostin; and Jack, Andrew, and Joseph Wheaton. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Charles McFarlane; his sister Jane Snow; his daughter Kathryn McFarlane; and his son Charles K. McFarlane. A service commemorating Charles's life will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at 625 Main Street, Chatham, MA on November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a private burial with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the , or to the . For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 31, 2019