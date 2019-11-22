|
Charles R. Senner
Charles R. Senner, 92, of Danbury, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mona R Senner. Mr. Charles Senner was born on January 26, 1927 in Queens, NY; a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Brennan) Senner.
Charles was raised in Forest Hills, NY, graduating from Manhattan College. Charles and Mona were married in New York in 1952. In 1956, Charles' role in States Marines Line Shipping Agency brought the family Tokyo, Japan, where they lived for 14 years, before moving to New Canaan where they raised their seven children. Charles continued to work in the international shipping business until his retirement. After retirement Charles and Mona move to Ridgefield, where they were residents from 1986 to 2017, and was a member of St. Mary's Church.
During WWII, Charles enlisted into the Merchant Marines as a Pharmacy First Mate. At the start of the Korean War Charles enlisted in the Army and attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Riley, Kansas. Upon graduation he was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant to a Transportation Unit, serving in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952.
Mr. Senner is predeceased by his wife, Mona R. Senner and their 7 children: Charles J. Senner and his wife, Gail; Mary Claire Murphy and her husband, William; Margaret M. Hill and her husband, Don; John J. Senner and his wife, Fay; Anne M. Senner and her husband, Dave Street; Elizabeth M. Senner and Christopher J. Senner and his wife, Noreen. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Jackie, Hilary, Brianne, Claire, Ryan, Charles (Chad), Stephen, Aiden, Elsa, Peter, Matthew, Joseph, Daniel and Tyler as well as three great grandchildren: Connor, Maggie Mo and Keira. In addition to his parents and wife Mona, Mr. Senner was predeceased by a son, Peter Myles Senner.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, alongside his wife Mona.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 28, 2019