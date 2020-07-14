Charles Beaumont RetzCharles Beaumont Retz, 73, of Ridgefield, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.Mr. Retz was born on October 19, 1946 in White Plains, NY; a son of the late George and Nancy (Quackenbush) Retz. One of 4 children, he graduated Port Chester High School in 1964 with his twin brother James and later, New York University's School of Commerce.Mr. Retz began a successful career in Commercial Real Estate at Rockefeller Group in New York City, then went on to spend the majority of his career at Williams GVA. Mr. Retz was elected Director of the Avenue of the Americas Association in 1986 and served in various capacities including Chairman of Long Range Planning through 2000. He was also a member of the New York State Board of Commercial Realtors.A Ridgefield resident for the past 11 years, Mr. Retz previously had homes in New Canaan and Bedford, where he raised his two daughters. An avid swimmer, competitive diver, and golfer in his youth, Mr. Retz went on to enjoy the lake and golf at Waccabuc Country Club where he was a member. He was a past volunteer at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan and at the Bedford Village Library.Mr. Retz is survived by his 2 daughters; Elizabeth Cheney and her husband, William and Sarah McBride and her husband, Sean. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Kathryn and William Cheney, and Eleanor and Timothy McBride as well as 2 brothers, James and George Retz and their children. He is predeceased by his sister Suzanne and his parents. He will be greatly missed.In accordance with his wishes, funeral arrangements are private.