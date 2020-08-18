1/
Charles Silbert
Charles Silbert, 80 of Ridgefield passed away on July 16, 2020. A long time Ridgefield resident, Charles (Chuck) retired from a career in advertising where he worked for over 40 years as a creative director. During his career, he helped introduce Volvo to America, and counted among his clients such well-known names as Folgers Coffee, Alka Seltzer, Purina, DeBeers diamonds, Alitalia and Scandinavian Airlines, and the American Cancer Society. In addition to his award winning print ads and television commercials, he started a new product development firm which helped introduce the idea of sunscreens to the public with the product Sunguard.
Chuck had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed fly fishing, grouse hunting, cross-country skiing, and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was an enthusiastic member of Trout Unlimited and Country Squires flying club.
He was an avid organic gardener, writer of poetry and short stories, and an accomplished water- color artist.
Chuck is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Genevieve(Genny), two grandchildren, Rowan and Amelie, his son-in-law Conan, and his two brothers, Harvey and Leslie.

Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
