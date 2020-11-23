Charlotte DonigiCharlotte E. Donigi, 87, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Carmine J. Donigi.Mrs. Donigi was born in the Bronx, NY on January 25, 1933; a daughter of the late Francis and Filomena (Cardinale) Little.A resident of Ridgefield since 1998, Mrs. Donigi previously resided in Westchester County, NY. An award-winning artist in painting and sculpture, she was a member of the Ardsley, NY Garden Club (for over 50 years), Ninth District of The Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc, and National Council of State Garden Clubs. She was a Master Judge of Horticulture and Floral Design.Mrs. Donigi is survived by her daughters, Donna Donigi Gale and Laura Richardson and her husband, Roland as well as her grandchildren; David, Elizabeth, Jonathon, Radiance and Vanella, and her grand dog, Samson.In addition to her cherished husband of 65 years and parents, Mrs. Donigi was predeceased by a brother, Francis G. Little Jr., and a sister, Helen Sangenito.A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ardsley Garden Club, Ardsley NY or a garden club in your area for all the work they do to make our environment the best it can be, or to Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue, Ridgefield CT for finding families for homeless cats and dogs.