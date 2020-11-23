1/1
Charlotte Donigi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Donigi
Charlotte E. Donigi, 87, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Carmine J. Donigi.
Mrs. Donigi was born in the Bronx, NY on January 25, 1933; a daughter of the late Francis and Filomena (Cardinale) Little.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1998, Mrs. Donigi previously resided in Westchester County, NY. An award-winning artist in painting and sculpture, she was a member of the Ardsley, NY Garden Club (for over 50 years), Ninth District of The Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc, and National Council of State Garden Clubs. She was a Master Judge of Horticulture and Floral Design.
Mrs. Donigi is survived by her daughters, Donna Donigi Gale and Laura Richardson and her husband, Roland as well as her grandchildren; David, Elizabeth, Jonathon, Radiance and Vanella, and her grand dog, Samson.
In addition to her cherished husband of 65 years and parents, Mrs. Donigi was predeceased by a brother, Francis G. Little Jr., and a sister, Helen Sangenito.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ardsley Garden Club, Ardsley NY or a garden club in your area for all the work they do to make our environment the best it can be, or to Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue, Ridgefield CT for finding families for homeless cats and dogs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved