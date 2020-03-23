|
Christopher C. Crowl
Christopher C. Crowl, 79, of Ridgefield and Groton Long Point, CT, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Danbury Hospital following a car accident in February.
Chris was born on January 5, 1941 in Wawa, PA to A. Roland and Audrey Walker Crowl. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl, his daughter, Jennifer of London, England and son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Jr. and April, of Durango, CO, and grandsons, Caven and Arii. He is also survived by his brother, Roland of Westchester, PA and sister, Cathy Kraft of Berwyn, PA.
Chris grew up in Mendham and Far Hills, NJ and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1964. He began his career as a technology salesman working for Xerox. After six years of living in Stuart, FL with his wife and young family, he moved to Ridgefield in 1978. He traveled extensively throughout the northeast and Canada to work with his clients.
Chris took his lifelong love of the stock market and turned it into a second career, when he opened the Edward Jones office in Ridgefield in 1994. He retired from Jones in 2005. Not content to sit at home, he worked part-time at the Apple Store at the Danbury Fair Mall, which again allowed him to work in an environment for which he had huge passion.
A member of the Men's Club, Ed's Bock Room Boys, Founder's Hall, Mason's and the First Congregational Church, Chris was also a supporter of Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center.
A service will be held at a time in the future when friends and family can gather to celebrate Chris. Remembrances in his name may be made to Keeler Tavern Museum and the First Congregational Church, both in Ridgefield.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 26, 2020