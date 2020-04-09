|
|
Chuck Minck
Charles "Chuck" Minck, 66 of New Milford, husband of Diane (Parent) Minck, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
A Danbury native, Chuck was born on August 10, 1953, a son to Charles and Phyllis (Callahan) Minck.
He attended Danbury schools and, was a former employee with Design Maintenance of CT.
In addition to his wife Diane, Chuck is survived by his Brothers, Doug and Jeff; Sisters Pege Payne (Paul) and Bonnie Klanica (David); sister-in-law Linda Parent; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private burial will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020