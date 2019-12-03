|
|
Clarence Edward Butler
Clarence Edward Butler aka,"Butler", 96, of Ridgefield, CT passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Justine Herman Butler.
Butler was born on December 3, 1922 in Rockland, Maine; a son of the late Frank and Mary (Hewett) Butler. Butler was a graduate of the University of Maine and received his Masters degree from Bowdoin College. He served in the US Airforce during WWII. He was married to Justine for over 50 years and they shared their adult lives and raised their children in Ridgefield, CT.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1959; Butler was a retired Teacher and Administrator of the Wilton school system and a frequent figure at school events. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing and photography. He could often be found clamming in the Saugatuck Shores. When Butler was not attending to his students, he was laughing and telling jokes. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield.
Mr. Butler is survived by his three children; Brad Butler and his wife, Sue Clarke; Scott Butler and his wife, Patti and Kay (Butler) Taheri and her husband, Paul. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Brittany, Alexander, Shane, Krystyna, Olympia and Amanda as well as a great grandchild, Beckley.
Friends will be received on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment with military honors will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 5, 2019