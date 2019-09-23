|
Daniel C. Fossi
Daniel C. Fossi, 60, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Barbara (Duncan) Fossi. Danny was born on April 22, 1959 in Norwalk, CT; a son of Louis and Ann (Sweeney) Fossi. Despite facing challenges from a young age, Danny managed to master many skills, found a loving wife as a lifetime companion, actively participated in family gatherings, and worked reliably for several decades as a maintenance associate for Black and Decker Heli Coil in Bethel.
Danny is survived by his wife, Barbara; his mother, Ann, as well as his siblings, Mary Catherine, Margaret, Lawrence, Joseph, Loretta, and James. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Boulevard, Bethel, CT 06801 or SPHERE, P.O. Box 1136, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 26, 2019