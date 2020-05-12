David Herman
1947 - 2020
David Herman
David Herman, 72, a longtime resident of Belvedere Court, Ridgefield, Conn., died suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2020, of a heart attack.
David was born on July 13, 1947, in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Daniel and Lillian Herman, and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. He was a graduate of Boston University, where he studied engineering. David retired several years ago after spending his entire 44-year career at IBM, where he led global IT initiatives and enjoyed mentoring colleagues throughout the company.
David loved sports and games. He was a star goalie on his high school and college soccer teams, loved tennis as a young man, and was an exceptional pool player. His favorite sport was golf. He played often with his many friends at the Ridgefield Golf Course, where he was an RGC Invitational flight winner in 2016 and won the Ridgefield Cup in 2018. He died on the golf course, playing the game he loved.
David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori Maida Herman, his sons, Mark, of Washington, D.C., and Matthew, of Boston, Mass. He is also survived by his extended family, mother- and father-in-law Marie and Anthony Maida, sister-in-law Toni and husband Steve Lochner, sister-in-law Cathi Maida, nephew Eric Lochner, and niece Jessi Schulman. David was a proud and devoted husband and father and loved his entire family above all else.
A memorial service will be held in the future when possible. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Ridgefield Golf Course Improvement Fund

Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
