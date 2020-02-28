|
David W. Scott
David W. Scott, architect, died at his home on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, son of Franklin and Erline Scott, he grew up in Berea, Ohio. He attended Berea High School, and then studied architecture at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Following graduation, he studied at Liverpool University on a Fulbright Scholarship, and then continued his studies as a recipient of the Stewardson Fellowship Travelling Scholarship in Europe.
He opened his Ridgefield practice in 1965 and was involved in many town programs. He was a Cub Scout leader, took part in the Townies youth basketball program and enjoyed 36 years as a Little League Coach. His first team was sponsored by Nina's Restaurant and he later coached the Rotary Club and Squash's teams.
David was very interested in preserving Ridgefield's historic buildings and landmarks. He was involved in the design and reconstruction of the old train station on Prospect Street and was the consulting architect when the Scott House on Catoonah Street was renovated and moved to its present location on Sunset Lane. He was on the Board of Directors of the Ridgefield Historical Society and President of the Ridgefield Preservation Trust from 1999 through 2003.
He enjoyed sailing, French classes at Founders Hall and was often seen driving in town with his classic 1952 MG TD. David also enjoyed plane rides with his son, Mark, in Mark's self constructed Bearhawk.
David is survived by his wife, Pat, his sons, Bradley of Bloomfield, CT, Michael of Canton, CT and Mark and his wife, Elizabeth of Bethany, CT who gave him his grandsons Erik and Andrew. He will also be missed by his sister, Mary Scott Martinson of Palo Alto, CA, nieces Leslie and Janet and nephew, Anders Martinson. Arrangements were private in accordance with his wishes; a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 5, 2020