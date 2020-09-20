Delores Strilowich

Delores May Strilowich
Delores "Dee" May Strilowich, 80, of Ridgefield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. Strilowich Jr.
Dee was born in Grants Pass, OR on July 29, 1940. She grew up in Lusk, WY where she went to Niobrara County High School. She attended business school in Rapid City, SD where she met Joe, her soul mate. They married in 1960, moved to Mamaroneck and then Pleasantville, NY and then settled in Ridgefield, CT in 1970 where they raised 3 children.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 50 years, she was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. In 1994, Dee was a Welcome Wagon representative, quickly earning the award of "Top Representative of the Year" in 1996. Dee & Joe then started their own business - Personal Touch Welcome, welcoming more than 10,000 families into their homes for 25 years. She was deeply involved in the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce where she received the Ridgefield Chamber Choice Award (participating in many new business ribbon cutting ceremonies), active in local networking groups, and was a member of the Ridgefield OWLs and Founders Hall. Over the years, Dee quickly became more than just the "Welcome Lady"; she was a mentor and a friend to everyone she met.
She retired in November 2019 and was excited to start the next chapter of her life. Dee was an avid reader, enjoyed making annual trips back to her hometown in Wyoming, and mostly loved spending time with her family and friends.
Dee is survived by her 3 children: Richard Strilowich and his wife, Lola; Kathleen Greto and her partner, Stephen Evans, Debra D'Amato and her husband, Lou and her half-sister, Connie Miller. Dee treasured her 3 grandchildren: Lindsay Edman Gaudioso and her husband, Corey, and Christopher & Emily Strilowich.
Dee was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A Strilowich Jr., adoptive parents Thelma and Harry Carlisle, natural parents Clifford & Elmira Blackmore, as well as her brother, Kenny Blackmore.
Graveside funeral services will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield; facial coverings and social distancing are required. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, Ridgefield Founders Hall, or the Ridgefield Library.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.