Diana Kessler

Diana Kessler, 61 of Ridgefield, died surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Diana was born in Glen Ridge, NJ, and was raised in New Providence, NJ. She graduated from Syracuse University where she met her husband, Jon, 42 years ago.

Diana and Jon were longtime residents of Ridgefield, where they raised their three daughters, Marley, India and Lia. They were her greatest joy.

In addition to Jon and the girls, Diana is survived by her mother Nancy Baker of Lady Lake, FL; her father Patrick Madden of Nashville, TN; her two brothers, James Madden of Raleigh, NC, and Richard Madden of Sewell, NJ; her mother-in-law, Anita Kessler of Boca Raton, FL; and a loving, extended family of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Diana was a passionate artist, loved to cook & entertain, and travel the world. Diana loved life, and enjoyed it to the fullest. It was this quality that made her many friends from all over. She loved making memorable traditions and experiences for her family and friends. She was a special spirit who made it easy to laugh and to love. She will be more than missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Danbury, CT, or Memorial Sloan Kettering, NYC. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 11, 2019