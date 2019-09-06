|
|
Diane Bunkoci
Diane E. Manning Bunkoci, age 75, of Ridgefield, devoted wife of the late William Bunkoci, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 19, 2019. Diane was the youngest of five children born to the late Agnes and Robert Manning of Port Chester, NY. She had the honor of being the first New Year's baby of the city in 1944. In 1965, Diane met the love of her life, William Bunkoci. Diane and Bill married in 1966 while Bill served in the US Navy. In those early years, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and William. In 1975, Diane and Bill moved their family to Ridgefield, CT where they planned and built their forever home. Diane had worked as a paraprofessional for the Ridgefield School System at Veterans Park Elementary School where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. B". She was also the bookkeeper of her son's landscaping business. Diane was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and dedicated her life to her children and her family. Her family never had to worry about daycare, sick days, potty training, and putting them on and off the school bus. Diane was a very active grandmother, who enjoyed watching her grandchildren play many sports, going to baseball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball games. She would take her grandchildren to play mini golf, out for breakfast, and to the movies. Diners were her favorite. She enjoyed going to concerts at the Ridgefield Playhouse, going out with her sisters-in-law, shopping and vacationing with her daughter in Tennessee and the Cape. She will be forever missed by her daughter, Lisa Girolametti, and her husband, David, and their son, Michael, of Ridgefield; her son, William Bunkoci, and his wife, Lisa, and their two children, William and Aimee, of Weston and several nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her husband, William Bunkoci, of 47 years, as well as her three brothers, Roger Manning, Harold Manning, Robert Manning, and her sister, Eileen Rappoccio. All services will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 or . To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019