Diane R. Larsen

LARSEN, Diane R., 81, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY to George and Matilda Taylor. Beloved wife of the late George V. Larsen. Devoted mother of Stephen Larsen and his wife Patricia, Susan Assad and her husband Roger, Robert Larsen and his wife Sara. Dear sister of the late Isobel Antonelli. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Thomas, Alex and Michael Assad; and Lillian Larsen. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Diane was happiest around her family and always enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved mysteries and the challenge of completing any type of puzzle. Diane was also a devoted baseball fan, who never missed watching her beloved Mets. She enjoyed spending many of her later years entertaining friends and family in St. Pete Beach, FL.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, June 30 from 5-8 p.m. The Funeral Service celebrating Diane's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Diane's name to the , Stjude.org. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 4, 2019