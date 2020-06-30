Dianne Caggiano

Diane M. Caggiano
We are sad to announce that Diane M. Caggiano, 72, of South Salem, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in New York City on November 23, 1947 to the late John and Mary (Daly) Tiernan.
Mrs. Caggiano was loved and cherished by many people including her late husband Wayne; her son Keith and his wife, Ashley; her daughter Kaylee and her husband, John; her grandchildren Bella, Josh, James, and Jonathan; and her siblings Jack (Bonnie), Jim (JoAnn), MaryJean, and Bill (Mary Kay).
A longtime South Salem resident, Mrs. Caggiano was a beloved art teacher in the Ridgefield school district for 32 years until retiring in 2017. She was also a talented artist. Much of her time was spent with friends she cherished.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Diane Caggiano Memorial Scholarship Fund at http://www.FCCFoundation.org/CaggianoScholarship which has been established to keep Diane's life's work alive by supporting local students pursuing advanced degrees in the arts.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 30, 2020.