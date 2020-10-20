Dolores Lockwood
Dolores Lockwood, 94, of Ridgefield, passed away on October 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to Richard and Elizabeth Haggerty, in Norwalk CT. Dolores graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School in New Rochelle, N.Y., and went on to receive her diploma from Victory Comptometer and Business School in 1944. She was employed by I.B.M. She was married to Joseph M. Lockwood in 1948 and resided in New Jersey before relocating to Ridgefield, in 1969.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Maher, and her son, Mark Lockwood (Susie), all of Ridgefield. She is also survived by her only grandson, Liam Maher, also of Ridgefield. Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband in 1996, and her eldest son Rob, in 1992. She is also survived by her brother in law Robert Lockwood of New City, N.Y., her sister in law Alice Haggerty of Angels Camp, CA., and a host of nieces and nephews of which she held very dear. She treasured her family and her many, many friends. Those friends adored and sustained her throughout the years, and as they too passed, their children remained a cherished constant in her blessed life; a testament to the remarkable person she was.
A voracious cruciverbalist, she could be found in the warmth of her kitchen solving yet another puzzle, and looking for the next. Dolores had a true love and flair for cooking, of which she lovingly passed down to her three children. Her Yorkshire Pudding, Chocolate Cake, Pop Overs and Cheese Cake were legendary. Her Cheesecakes were sold to a local restaurant...they were that good. Septembers on Long Beach Island with family and friends were the stuff of dreams. Dolores would be the first one down to open the house, and reluctantly, be the last one to leave; yet always came away with a new lease on life and a full heart.
Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never the same. That was Dolores.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Social distancing, facial coverings, and sign up/registration are required to attend the funeral mass. Sign up online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4BACAA2EA2FB6-dolores
or call the church office at (203) 438-7292.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements.