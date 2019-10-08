|
Donald Voight
Donald Voight passed away unexpectedly at his Brookfield residence on October 5, 2019. Born November 15, 1955 in Hartford, CT, Donald grew up in Ridgefield, CT and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1973. He was active in Eagle Scouts and local rock bands and worked at the Ridgefield News Store, "Squash's." He earned an Associate Degree in Automotive Technology from Morrisville Community College in New York State. Donald was proficient in the building, excavating, and paving trades and owned D.R.V. Contracting in Danbury.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter R. Voight. Survivors include sons Michael and Christopher of Newtown and Richard of Waterbury. He also leaves sister Marianne Voight Rose of Newberg, Oregon and three grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mackayla and Chase Voight of Newtown.
To leave an online condolence, memory, or message, please visit www.honanfh.com. Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, CT will have further information. Or text Donald's sister at 703-915-1948
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 10, 2019