The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Voight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Voight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Voight Obituary
Donald Voight
Donald Voight passed away unexpectedly at his Brookfield residence on October 5, 2019. Born November 15, 1955 in Hartford, CT, Donald grew up in Ridgefield, CT and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1973. He was active in Eagle Scouts and local rock bands and worked at the Ridgefield News Store, "Squash's." He earned an Associate Degree in Automotive Technology from Morrisville Community College in New York State. Donald was proficient in the building, excavating, and paving trades and owned D.R.V. Contracting in Danbury.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter R. Voight. Survivors include sons Michael and Christopher of Newtown and Richard of Waterbury. He also leaves sister Marianne Voight Rose of Newberg, Oregon and three grandchildren, MacKenzie, Mackayla and Chase Voight of Newtown.
To leave an online condolence, memory, or message, please visit www.honanfh.com. Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, CT will have further information. Or text Donald's sister at 703-915-1948
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now