Dorothy "Dottie" Hall

July 15, 1922 - July 18, 2020 The Greatest Generation has lost one of its own, Dorothy "Dottie" Hall. Dottie Hall died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Village of Tanglewood in Houston, TX, on July 18, 2020. Briefly under hospice care, she was surrounded by her loving family in her final days.

Dottie was truly a unique, remarkable and unforgettable woman, and her essence is hard to capture in words. She was witty, sharp, extremely intelligent, impactful, had the memory of an elephant, and loved her family and friends fiercely. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Dottie was a walking dictionary, encyclopedia, and grammar whiz. Her emotional intelligence was a trait that made her truly unforgettable to friends and strangers alike. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who made sure her family always knew they were her top priority. Dottie's language of love was affection, holding her family's hands throughout her final hours. Dottie adored animals but especially pigs—when you walked into her home, you could spy her beloved trinket pig collection scattered around. She brought sunshine to everyone around her, even on the gloomiest of days. When she was in hospice in her final hours, she somehow managed to have the room laughing.

Dottie was born on July 15, 1922 in Birmingham, AL, to Andrew Lewis and Anita Henning Moye. She had an older brother, Chet Moye. Her family moved to Washington D.C., in 1924. As a young woman, she tragically lost both of her parents in separate events that led to her being raised by extended family members. Dottie attended Wilson College in Washington D.C. During World War II, she interned at The Pentagon where she was enlisted by the OSS to be a spy for her country. In 1946, Dottie moved to Dallas, TX, where an unexpected meeting would unveil her destiny. Shortly after arriving in Dallas, Dottie reconnected with a handsome family friend from D.C., Alvin (Al) William Hall, Jr. After Al had graduated from The Naval Academy and served three years of active duty during World War II, he was assigned to his Naval flight training in Corpus Christi, TX. The two began a long-distance courtship that led to their marriage in Dallas on April 12, 1948. Dottie and Al were proud parents to son Alvin MacLauren Hall and daughter Allison Marsland Hall. The call of duty moved the Halls around during Alvin and Allison's childhood, from Guam to Hawaii to California, to name just a few places. Dottie was a natural at helping her children get acclimated to their new schools and friends. For this, her children will forever be grateful.

In 1966, Dottie and Al moved to Ridgefield, CT, the place they would call home for 50 years. Ridgefield is where Dottie blossomed, as a friendly face in town, a loyal church member, and a committed civic volunteer. She served as President of the Caudatowa Garden Club, President of the Keeler Tavern Preservation Society, and Vice President of the Ridgefield Community Center. She served on the board of the V.N.A., the board of Deacons at First Congregational Church, the board of the Women's Committee, Chairman of Church Circle, and on the board of Friends of the Library. From driving for Meals on Wheels, recording audio books for the blind with her soothing voice, knitting hats for the homeless, to visiting homebound elderly, Dottie's dedication to others was apparent. A highlight in her later life was when Dottie and Al received their honorable fifty-year membership certificate from the First Congregational Church—as they were moving to Texas after 49 years of membership, they were gifted a bonus year due to "good behavior." This was on par with Dottie's humor.

In 1979, Dottie became a grandmother, a title she would proudly earn five times over, adding in five step-grandchildren, then spouses to follow. To keep their grandkids entertained on frequent summer visits, Dottie and Al joined The Great Pond Club. Countless hours were spent swimming in the beautiful pond and having picnics under Connecticut's tree canopy. One could often find Dottie out in the cool waters of Great Pond floating on a noodle. In 2009, Dottie became a great-grandmother, "Gigi," a title she would earn nine times over, and six times over from her step-grands.

In 2016, Dottie and Al made the decision to leave their beloved community of Ridgefield, to be closer to their Houston family. Al died six months after their move at 96 years young, and after 69 years of marriage.

After the loss of Al, Dottie immersed herself in the community at The Village of Tanglewood and became close with a loyal group of new friends. They kept her heart happy, shared stories of past memories long gone over dinner, and often said "I love you" when they hung up the phone.

Dottie leaves behind a village of adoring family, and loving friends and caregivers who were forever touched by her ability to love them for exactly who they were. Survivors include son Alvin MacLauren Hall (Kate), daughter Allison Blaylock Teare, Granddaughters Lauren Teare (Sean), Annie McQueen (Tyler), Anika Hall, Sylva Hensle(Sam), Grandson Cameron Blaylock (Steven), Lee Blaylock (Anne), Matthew Blaylock (Kristin), Nell Teare, Hannah Young (Justin), great grandchildren Mimi, Beau, Wyatt and Sadie Teare; Cash, Lila, Georgia and Hank McQueen; Luc Hensle; Luke, Caroline and Catherine Blaylock; Isabel and Gracie Blaylock; and Redmond Young Also, 75 plus years of friendship with best friend, Gene Rain. Memorial donations may be made in Dottie's memory to First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, The Keeler Tavern Museum, or The National Federation for the Blind.

Dottie and Al will be laid to rest together at a later date. Due to the constraints of Covid-19 at this time, the family will navigate plans for a service at a later date. Dottie was a born natural at loving people. She had a genuine interest in everyone around her at all times. She was social at her core and could make all feel at ease with her loving and friendly ways. Granddaughter Sylva Hensle summed her up perfectly, "She is the only person I have known to have truly lived by Yates' words, 'there are no strangers here; only friends you haven't met.'"

Dottie's family wishes to thank everyone who shared a love for this incredible woman, for their love and support to her over her 98 years on Earth. Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to our irreplaceable matriarch. She has left an indelible impact on so many lives and we are forever grateful for our time with her.



