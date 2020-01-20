|
Dorothy M. Freer
Dorothy M. Freer, 91, of Ridgefield, CT passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Liberty Commons in Chatham, Massachusetts. She was the loving wife of the late Edward C. Freer Sr.
"Dot" was born in Danbury, CT on March 25, 1928; a daughter of the late Helen (Johnson) and Martin Coffey. She was one of five children: the late Elizabeth Christie, Katherine Bates, Martin "Sam" Coffey, and Joan Coffey.
A Ridgefield resident for the past 67 years, Dot was a retired registered nurse. She worked for many years with Dr. Sheehan and Dr. Guigui in Ridgefield. Mrs. Freer also worked for the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, Altna Craig Nursing Home and many families as a private duty nurse. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and the church quilting circle, and Founder's Hall. She was a talented quilter, seamstress and crafter, as well as an excellent cook. She learned to cook wonderful Italian dishes from her many friends in Ridgefield.
After graduating from Danbury High School in 1945, Dot joined The United States Cadet Nurse Corps and trained at Danbury Hospital and Bellevue Hospital, NYC, until graduating as a registered nurse in 1948.
Mrs. Freer is survived by her six children: Pamela Freer Johnson, Lynn Freer, Mary Jane Houser, Anne Freer Farris and her husband, Kevin, Patricia Freer and Edward Freer Jr. and his wife, Lynn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: James, Daniel, Andrew and Jennifer Houser; Rory and Ciara Farris and CJ Sanchez, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ed Sr. and her parents and siblings, Mrs. Freer was predeceased by a son in law, Buddy Johnson and a granddaughter, Susanna Sanchez and close friends and in-laws John and Marion Freer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield; there will be no calling hours.
Her family wishes to express gratitude for the loving care provided by Liberty Commons and Broad Reach Hospice to Dot and her children during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Broad Reach Hospice: 390 Orleans Road, North Chatham, MA 02650, www.libertycommons.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020