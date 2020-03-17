|
|
Dorothy R. Freivogel
Dorothy Ruth McNerney Freivogel, 89 passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care in Ridgefield, CT. Dorothy was born on April 29, 1930 in Norwalk, CT to Frances "Ruth"' Dingee McNerney and Walter McNerney.
Dottie graduated from Mamaroneck High School and Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT. She began her career at Lord & Taylor on 5th Avenue, NY in their Flying Squad Program. Later, her career turned to banking at First National Bank for Francis Martin, Ridgefield Savings Bank, Fairfield County Bank & Trust and retired from Union Trust Company in 1985.
She retired to Sarasota, FL and resided there from 1985 to 2006, moving back to Ridgefield with her husband Richard "Dick" Freivogel. She enjoyed Monday night bowling on The Ridgefield Bowling League, cooking Sunday dinners for family and friends and worshiping the sun at Calf Pasture Beach in CT and Siesta Key in FL.
Dottie is survived by her husband Richard of 68 years, daughter and son-in-law Sally and Joe Legan and grandchildren Andrew and Michelle.
Graveside funeral services and burial will take place in the spring at Fairlawn Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Dottie's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels: 25 Gilbert Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 19, 2020