Douglas J. MahoneyDouglas J. Mahoney, 76, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, following a brief illness. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, Doug resided for many years in Ridgefield, before moving to Newtown two years ago. He proudly received his undergraduate degree from Fordham University before obtaining his MBA at St. John's University. Doug also was a licensed C.P.A. and worked as a finance executive in North American Capital Markets at Xerox Corporation until his retirement.Doug is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Julia. He is further survived by his children: Doug and his wife Kristin Connors of Newtown, Don and his wife Wendy of Avon, and Julia Conlin and her husband Jason of Newtown. In addition, Doug leaves behind his eight grandchildren Caroline, Aidan, Patrick, Declan, Liam, Brendan, Sean, and Colleen, as well as his sister Myra Goggins of New York, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Jane Mahoney, as well as his parents-in-law Patrick and Julia Shea and brother-in-law Patrick Shea.Doug enjoyed annual family trips to Mt. Snow in the winter and Beach Lake, PA in the summer, as well as spending time with family and watching his grandchildren grow up too quickly. In turn, his grandchildren enjoyed when he would recount stories of his youth and appreciated his sharp wit.Doug loved sports and was a passionate follower of the Yankees, Rangers and Knicks, as well as the Fordham and Holy Cross football and basketball teams. He was at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 in 1994 when the Rangers won the Stanley Cup and at Shea Stadium for Game 5 in 2000 when the Yankees beat the Mets.Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Honan Funeral Home in Newtown and are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes,org