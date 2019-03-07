Edward G. Lesh

Edward G. Lesh died peacefully after a brief illness in Naples, Florida on February 16, 2019 at the age of ninety eight. He is preceded in death by his much missed and dear wife Theodosia (nee: Danushar), whom he married in 1945. He is survived by his three children, Karen Wilczak and her husband Ludwig (Naples), Cheryl Quintus and her husband Roelof (UK), Craig Lesh (Naples) as well as four grandchildren, Lauren Burcaw (NYC), Brent Burcaw (Fort Lauderdale), Johan Quintus (UK), Alexia Quintus Hill-Norton (UK) and nine great-grandchildren. He has one surviving sister, Dorothy Wyka (CT), her son Eric Wyka (NYC) and two nieces.

Ed Lesh sang with Jerry Vale, Burl Ives, Woody Guthrie and others in the early 40's. He volunteered to join the Air Force in 1942 and served entertaining the troops in San Antonio, TX and with the C.B.I (India & Burma). He returned home in 1946 and worked as an artist, successfully singing and painting. This was followed by a career in the textile industry. He served as Director of Styling at Mohasco Corporation while living in Bronxville, NY. He retired to Ridgefield, CT where he was an active golfer before moving to Naples in 2011. He continued to play golf enthusiastically, often with his son Craig and son-in-law Ludwig, until a few years ago, scoring a birdie at age 93.

He will be cremated in Naples where a mass will be held for him at a later date. Edward will be buried alongside his wife in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield CT.