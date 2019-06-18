Edward Moir

Edward Moir, 87, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Margarita (Buigues) Moir.

Mr. Moir was born in Queens, NY on February 2, 1932; a son of the late Robert and Mary (Lee) Moir. He was one of 12 siblings. He served in the military during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and returned to civilian life as a determined businessman, graduating from the College of Insurance in 1966. A retired property and casualty underwriter, Mr. Moir worked many years for General Reinsurance of Stamford, CT. A resident of Ridgefield for the past 47 years, Mr. Moir was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Church. He was kind and charitable. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, playing golf, and singing with the large Moir clan. He spent many winters in the Gulf Coast town of Englewood Florida. Above all, he cherished time with his large family, children and grandchildren and most of all his beloved wife of 60 years, Margie.

Mr. Moir is survived by his 3 sons: Edward Moir, William Moir and his wife Lindy and Robert Moir and his wife, Lauren. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Edward, Jeanna, Kirsty, William, Marybeth, Zachary, Brian, Christina, Morgan and Jessica as well as a sister, Jane Houlihan. In addition to his wife, Margie and parents, Mr. Moir was predeceased by his daughter Marcy, a grandson Michael, as well as 10 siblings.

Friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A vigil prayer service will be offered on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kiddos Clubhouse Foundation; which provides funds to families with various special needs to help close the gap between insurance and other costs that families incur, www.kiddosclubhousefoundation.org Published in The Ridgefield Press on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary