Edward F. "Ed" Raftery, Jr.

March 9, 1934 - March 23, 2019Raftery, Edward, F Jr., of Cross River, NY, entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2019.

Ed was very happy to be a Bronx boy born there on March 9, 1934 to Minnie and Edward F. Raftery, Sr. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his sisters: Margaret Sorahan and Bernadette Garigliano.

Ed graduated from Mt. St. Michael High School and Iona College. He married his wife Lucille in June 1960 and they have been residents of Lewisboro for the past 54 years.

Ed was very proud of his four children- Jeanne Marie, Mary Beth McKenna (Brian), Edward III (Stephanie) and Carolyn Koelln (Howie)-but proudest of all of his six grandchildren: Kelly McKenna (fiancé-Steve), Will Koelln, Erin McKenna, Chase Koelln, Elle and Maggie Raftery

His family meant the world to him and they always knew he would do anything for them.

During his son's school years, Ed was the Coach of both his little league and youth football teams.

He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Sisqua Council in Mt. Kisco and a former parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Katonah, NY and a current parishioner of St. Mary Church in Ridgefield, CT.

After a successful career in sales, he retired from BASF. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and a former season ticket holder of the NY Giants, as well as being a very devoted fan of the Duke Men's Basketball Team.

Ed was loved deeply by his family and will be forever missed.

His family will receive friends at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, NY on Wednesday, March 27 from 4-8 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT

Interment will follow at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Ave., Hawthorne, NY

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Lewisboro Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary