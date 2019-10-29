The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
Edward "Ed" William Van Den Ameele
Edward "Ed" William Van Den Ameele, 80, of Ridgefield, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Katherine "Kay" (Honegger) Van Den Ameele.
Mr. Van Den Ameele was born on November 17, 1938 in Clifton, NJ, the son of the late John and Harriet (Van Der Hey) Van Den Ameele. He was a graduate of Passaic High School, Class of '56. He went on to graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University, class of '63. A longtime member of the Jaycees, his highest position held was National Director. He proudly served for six years in the United States Army with an honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1969.
He started his career as a newspaper reporter with the Passaic Herald News. After a brief career in journalism, he joined the Union Carbide Corporation as Manager of Corporate Communications. During his 25 year career with Union Carbide, his most significant contribution was his management of public affairs during the Bhopal India crisis. After Union Carbide, Ed became a Field Manager/Alcohol Awareness Advocate for Coors Brewing Corporation. In retirement, he worked for AARP as a safe driving instructor.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1981, Mr. Van Den Ameele was an active member of the First Congregational Church. He served as chairman of Church Council, head of the trustees and deacons, and chairman of the Nigh Memorial Garden and Columbarium. He also was president of the Ridgefield Men's Club, chairman of the Bock Room Boys and a member of the bocce team and participated in many activities at Founder's Hall.
He will be missed by his wife, Kay, of 55 years and their children, Edward John ("E.J.") and partner, Martha Herzog; Alissa Beth and husband, Mark Willette, and his granddaughters Emma and Katie Nelsen and Addy Van Den Ameele.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's honor to the Nigh Memorial Garden and Columbarium, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 31, 2019
