Eileen Sievers Shaw
Eileen Sievers Shaw, long time resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24 at the age of 90. Eileen was born to Arend and Edith (Bertram) Sievers in Brooklyn, NY. She grew up in Garden City, NY during the Great Depression and Second World War and spoke vividly of her family's victory gardens and patriotic spirit. Her favorite childhood memories included precious time spent with her identical twin sister, Doris, and older sister, Marilyn, on the beach at their summer home in Bluepoint on Long Island. After graduating from Garden City High School, Eileen earned an associate's degree from Green Mountain College in Vermont. She was working as a secretary at the Mitchel Field Air Force Base in Garden City when she met her future husband, Marshall B. Shaw, a handsome Navy sailor. The two were married for 55 years until his death in 2009. Throughout their extraordinary life together, their hearts were happiest at the beach, whether dodging the waves at Jones Beach, summers in Southold on Long Island or collecting shells at Sherwood Island. The couple was blessed with four children, Susan (Keith) Harless, Linda (John Mackiewicz) Grandel, John (Linda) Shaw and Timothy (Nicole) Shaw. Her favorite was Linda.
Residents of Ridgefield for 44 years, Eileen (and Marshall) were active members of the First Congregational Church where Eileen enjoyed the Elizabeth's Circle. She was a longtime volunteer at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and could often be seen at Founders Hall playing bridge or reading her latest favorite novel. Time spent with her book group, bridge group, and of course her many friends, were often highlights of her week.
The pride and joy of Eileen's life were her children, nine grandchildren, Greta (Ryan) Cheney, Anders Isaacson; Amy Grandel, Michael (Stephanie) Grandel; Kathryn (Woodrow) Banko; Hannah, Lydia, Jillian and Henry Shaw and four great-grandchildren, Kadyn, Kai, Lukah and Kruz Cheney. The legacy of her kind spirit, beautiful smile, passion for reading, and love of the beach live on through each of them.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private inurnment will be held by the family at the First Congregational Church, Ridgefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org/donate
.