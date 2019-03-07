Elaine T. Canavan

Elaine Theresa Canavan, 82, of Ridgefield, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Gerard Canavan. Elaine was born in New York, NY on March 28, 1936, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (PioCosta) Merola. She grew up in Crestwood and loved to play baseball with her siblings.

She attended Annunciation School and Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and graduated from Skidmore College in 1958 with a degree in Nutrition. A resident of Ridgefield for the past five years, Elaine previously lived in Danbury, Katonah and Harrison. Elaine was devoted to her loving family and instilled her love of family in her children and extended family. She was an avid traveler and visited dozens of countries in her lifetime. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and was also an artist. She enjoyed many years working with her husband to build a real estate title business.

Elaine is survived by her four children: Jerry Canavan and his wife, Carolyn; Bill Canavan and his wife, Colleen; Elaine Armonaitis and her husband, Mike; and Patty Williams and her husband, Steve. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Eryka and her husband Kris Lowe, Brian, Ryan, Evan, Mallory, Kiera, Meghan and Owen, as well as a soon expected great grandchild. In addition, Elaine is survived by her three siblings William Merola and his wife, Sue; Anthony Merola and his wife, Wendy; Barbara Frates and her husband, George; and her nieces and nephews Terry, Judd, Ken, John, Bill, Linda, Allyson, Kim and their significant others.

Friends will be received on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery; Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Meals on Wheels or Founders Hall, both of Ridgefield.