Emily Mayer
Emily Mayer, 91, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Charles Mayer Jr. and mother of Susan Hochberg of Ridgefield and Robert Mayer of Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ridgefield Crossing.
Mrs. Mayer was born in New York, NY, January 11, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Teresa (Barerra) Bruno. She attended New York schools and resided in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan until relocating to Ridgefield.
An avid reader, she enjoyed home decorating, antiques and animals.
She attended St. Paul's Chapel of South Salem, NY.
In addition to her daughter Susan Hochberg and son Robert Mayer, Mrs. Mayer is survived by her son in law, Andrew Hochberg of Ridgefield, daughter in law, Phyllis Mayer of Jackson Heights, Queens, NY and by three grandchildren, Christina Mayer, Seth Hochberg and Kesenia Hochberg.
Private graveside services and interment were held in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Chapel, South Salem, NY at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Mayer's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326.
Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 2, 2020