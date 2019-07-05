Esther E. Miller

Esther Boylan Miller, age 95, passed away on Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at her home at Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield, CT where she has resided for the past 14 years.

Esther was born in Lynbrook, NY, October 8, 1923 to Barbara (McGovern) and Francis Xavier Boylan.

"Etta" or "Grammy," as she was lovingly referred to by Poppy, their children and grandchildren, was a longtime employee at the Mid-Hudson Medical Group in Fishkill, NY. Esther loved to travel with Poppy and always had a big smile on her face when he carved another Santa figure or finished a new painting. They loved spending time on the Cape and were always sprucing up their house for the next renter. Both really enjoyed spending time in the backyard pool, grilling and enjoying all of their children and grandchildren using the pool. She was one of her children's biggest fans, supporting them at their school sporting events and making sure to let the refs know when they made a bad call. Her children always knew they could count on her to support them. Esther also loved reading, playing in her golf league, politics, playing bridge and following professional sports. You could always count on her knowing who was in the lead in the major golf tournaments and she cheered on her favorite golfers whom she loved to follow. She enjoyed engaging with the aides at Ridgefield Crossings and sharing her love of chocolate with them, and they certainly enjoyed spending time with her on a daily basis.

Esther was predeceased by her husband, Howard S. Miller, Sr. (2010), after celebrating 62 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her son, Howard S. Miller, Jr. (2018), two sisters, Barbara McDermott, Elizabeth Boylan, and her brother, Francis Boylan.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Granger (Michael) of Newfane, VT, Tom Miller of South Sterling, PA, Bob Miller (Vickie) of Chapel Hill, NC, Mary Connolly (Michael) of Ridgefield, CT and daughter-in-law Michele Miller. She leaves grandchildren Aaron (Trish), Adam (Briana), Brian (Caylyn), Molly, Paul, Chris (Rachel), Tim (Elizabeth), Jessica, Shannon, Patrick, Sean, as well as great-grandchildren Caden and Rylan and several nieces and nephews. Esther will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield; there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .The family wishes to thank the nurse's aides, kitchen and facilities staff at Ridgefield Crossings. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 11, 2019