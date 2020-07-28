Ethel Eckhaus

July 20, 1927 - July 9, 2020 Ethel Eckhaus, long time Ridgefield resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9th.

Ethel was born Ethel Fleischman, in Brooklyn, NY, on July 20th, 1927, to Samuel and Ruth Fleischman.

She attended James Madison High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College. She worked various retail jobs in New York before meeting and marrying her husband Manny, in 1949.

Manny's job with IBM provided them with many travel opportunities. They spent 3 years in Paris, where Ethel learned to speak French, and took classes in French cuisine.

In 1970, they returned to the United States, and settled in Ridgefield. Almost immediately, Ethel wanted to see what made a small Connecticut town work, and got involved in local politics. She and several other women started a local chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus. Ethel became a fierce defender of equality, and was never afraid to speak her mind. She and several other members of the Ridgefield Women's Political Caucus initiated two lawsuits to prevent transfers of town land to organizations whose practices were discriminatory. It was an unpopular position to take, but she never shied away from what she believed in.

Ethel worked at Town Hall, in the registrar's office from 1991 to 1995.

She was extremely talented in needlecraft, creating beautiful rugs, quilts, and sweaters. Many of her friends and family have cherished treasures that she created. She also enjoyed sharing her knowledge, and taught needlecrafts at Founder's Hall.

Ethel loved her family, her pets, her garden and traveling. Incredibly, she fought and beat cancer twice.

Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Manny, in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis of New York, and son, Peter of Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Women's Center of Danbury, one of the organizations about which she cared deeply.



