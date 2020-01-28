|
Eugene "Gene" Francis Healy
Eugene "Gene" Francis Healy passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine "Jo" Healy; his brother James, of Long Island; his 5 children, Kathleen (Tom), Kevin (Rosemary), Jeanne (Frank), Maureen (Bill), Eileen (Jeff); 10 grandchildren, Bryan (Maggie), Shannon (Dan), Jennifer (Tim), Kristen, Gabrielle, Michele (Steve), Nicholas, Kelsey, Megan and Ryan; and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Connor, Luke, Cole, Greta and Daniel.
Gene was born in Brooklyn, NY on Christmas Eve 1933, the first son of Helen (Dowd) and Francis Kinsella Healy. He graduated from St. Michael's High School and St. John's University. Gene served as a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps from 1955 to 1957.
Gene was an important part of American Can Company for 35 years, holding many Executive positions. During those years he relocated from Brooklyn to the Midwest before settling in Ridgefield in 1968, where he and Josephine raised their family for 32 years before moving to Danbury.
Gene was a dedicated member of the Ridgefield community. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish until becoming a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton, volunteering his time at both. He coached Townies basketball and Babe Ruth baseball for 15 years and worked with the Parks and Recreation Department from 1978 to the present where he was currently serving as the Chairman of "Friends of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation". In 2018 the Ridgefield Old Timers Association honored Gene for his many years of service to the town and for being "A Mentor of Ridgefield's Youth". When told of this honor, Gene humbly said, "that is very nice and appreciated but not necessary and never expected. My volunteer activities provided me great personal satisfaction. Hopefully along the way I made a small difference in some young men's and women's lives". His positive impact is still remembered today.
Gene was a wonderful father. He received the most joy spending time with his family. He loved after-dinner discussions around his dining room table and always had some wise advice to share. The annual highlight for Gene and Jo over the past 15 years was the Healy Clan Reunion in Rhode Island each August, where they celebrated with the entire family.
Eugene's greatest treasures in life were his beloved wife Josephine, his beautiful family and his devoted faith. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will be private, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Friends of Ridgefield Parks and Recreation - PO Box 385, Ridgefield, CT 06877. Kane Funeral Home is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 30, 2020