Eugene "Bud" Mortensen
Eugene Russell Mortensen, better known as Bud, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec 8th.
Bud was born on March 14, 1923, in Northport, NY and was a son of the late Eugene and Anna (Zoll) Mortensen. He graduated from Northport High School and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. He joined the US Navy in 1944 where he served on the submarine USS Roncador during WWII. During his service, he met and married his wife Irene (Hansen) Mortensen who survives him.
Bud and his wife of over 74 years Irene, have lived in and loved Ridgefield, CT for about 70 years, making many dear friends who became part of his family. After settling in Ridgefield, he became part of Youth Athletics. He was on the committee that formed Little League Baseball in Ridgefield. Bud loved to umpire both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and was active in scouting. He loved to play golf and was part of the Ridgefield Men's Club, History Club, American Legion Post 78, and thoroughly enjoyed having "breakfast with the guys" at The Early Bird Café.
Bud is also survived by his son, Wayne Mortensen and his wife Beth (Allan), their children Craig Mortensen and Lisa (Mortensen) Wilcox, her husband Geoffrey, as well as great-grandchildren Genevieve and Wesley Wilcox. Bud also leaves his granddaughter Melanie Marie Mortensen and her husband John Straub III; as well as his sisters Gail (Mortensen) Rux and Linda Mortensen. He had many nieces and nephews and several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Bradford Mortensen; two sisters, Jean (Mortensen) Gillespie and her husband Clyde, Margaret (Mortensen) Rigney and her husband James and by a brother Dana Mortensen and his wife Noni.
After helping out with his father's enterprises and gaining experience working for various companies in the Danbury/Ridgefield area he settled in at Perkin-Elmer as a Senior Engineer until his retirement. He and Irene enjoyed good health until recent years and was able to go to their summer home in Rhode Island for many years. They often traveled to Maine and down the coast to Florida. He was a kind and gentle person, his family's rock, always ready to help out where he could. Well known for his dry sense of humor and winning personality.
Services will be private.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 19, 2019