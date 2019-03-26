Flora Kueppers

Flora Catherine (Marino) Kueppers of Branford, Connecticut, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of January 17 of complications from pneumonia. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, James W. Kueppers and nephew Eric Winch, Jr. Born to Flora (Giorgio) and Clement Marino in NYC on January 7, 1945, she graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1962 where she won the scholarship award for Betty Crocker Homemaking. After graduating from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, she was employed by several Stamford-based firms including Champion International and most recently Smurfit-Stone of Ridgefield.

As a fifty-five year resident of Ridgefield, Flora and her husband Jimmy were active in the Jaycees, the annual Battle of the Bands and the Norwalk River Watershed Project. Flora enjoyed the art history courses at Founders' Hall and Fairfield University. She read avidly, loved to entertain and relished time with family and friends.

Quick to smile and laugh, Flora was generous to those around her. She enjoyed traveling and loved to sit on her porch overlooking her flower gardens. Flora is survived by her sister Dorothea (Marino) McGarry and brother-in-law Michael McGarry of Greenbank, Washington as well as cousins Christine (Giorgio) Manegio and Michael Giorgio; nieces and nephews Gina Rogers, Danielle Manegio and William Manegio and Michaelangelo Giorgio. Sisters-in-law Judy McVety (Robert), Carol Stockton (Richard) and Diane Fray (William); nieces and nephews Erik Turnquist, Kirsten Grills, Jennifer Tyrrell and Jamey Winch, Sr.; Aline Nardello; grandnieces and grandnephews Travis and Hannah Grills, Christopher Nardello, Christian, Katrina and Luke Turnquist and Jamey Jr., Elizabeth and Faith Winch.

Flora will be deeply missed by family and friends. Donations may be made in Flora's name to Connecticut Hospice which provided expert, compassionate care. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 26, 2019