Francis P. Gabbianelli
Francis "Frank" Gabbianelli, passed away unexpectedly March 28, 2020. Frank was born November 6, 1951, in Norwalk, the son of Peter and Jane Gabbianelli. Frank grew up in Ridgefield and summered on Silver Lake in Lee, ME.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969, served three tours in Vietnam, graduated college and had an illustrious career in the paper industry managing paper mills in ME & CT. Once retired, Frank joined his local fire dept.
Frank had a love for life. He was generous, kind hearted and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Frank is survived by wife Joanne, children Erica and Nick (Danielle); sisters Mary Jane Coleman (Greg); Anne Gabbianelli (Phil); and brother Ed Gabbianelli (Carol); nephews Chris, Michael and Donovan. He is also survived by Joanne's family in ME.
A Funeral Mass and interment with military honors will be held in Maine at a later date. Donations to honor Frank: Jackson Fire Department, 730 Moosehead Trail, Jackson, ME 04921.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 9, 2020