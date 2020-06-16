Franise Eng
Franise M. Eng
Franise M. Eng, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Franise retired from Danbury Hospital as the Assistant Director of Nursing. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Eng; son, Keith and wife Jaime Eng, of Ridgefield; Bruce Petrovich of Ridgefield and three grand-daughters: Cailin, Megan and Abigail.
She was a member of Walnut Hill Community Church of Bethel. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
