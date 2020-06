Franise Eng

Franise M. EngFranise M. Eng, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Franise retired from Danbury Hospital as the Assistant Director of Nursing. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Eng; son, Keith and wife Jaime Eng, of Ridgefield; Bruce Petrovich of Ridgefield and three grand-daughters: Cailin, Megan and Abigail.She was a member of Walnut Hill Community Church of Bethel. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society