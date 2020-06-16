Franise Eng

Franise M. Eng
Franise M. Eng, 78, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Franise retired from Danbury Hospital as the Assistant Director of Nursing. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Eng; son, Keith and wife Jaime Eng, of Ridgefield; Bruce Petrovich of Ridgefield and three grand-daughters: Cailin, Megan and Abigail.
She was a member of Walnut Hill Community Church of Bethel. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 16, 2020.