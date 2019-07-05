Frank Harrison Nye, Jr.

Jan. 12, 1919 - Jun. 20, 2019 Frank Harrison Nye, Jr., died peacefully at River Glen Health Center, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He celebrated his 100th birthday in January with family and friends in attendance. Frank was the son and only child of Frank Harrison Nye, Sr., and Ruth Abbott Nye. He was born in Cuba, NY, and spent most of his elementary and high school years in White Plains, NY. Summers were spent with extended family in Keene, NY, where his family goes back over 150 years. He attended Dartmouth College and University of Virginia before entering the Air Force during World War II. While home on leave during the war, he married his sweetheart, Margaret (Peggy) Werner, and they enjoyed 70 years of married life. Frank opened a sporting goods store in Scotts Corners, NY, in 1952 and, soon after, moved his growing family to Ridgefield, CT. He owned and operated his store, The Corners Shop, for almost 50 years, and was a mainstay in the community, providing not only sporting goods, but good conversation about sports and the news of the day. He and Peggy moved to Heritage Village in Southbury, CT, in 1993 where Frank started a new business – Dependable Transportation – his own precursor to Uber and Lyft. Frank had a lifelong love of sports and could rattle off details of every sport from tennis to boxing matches. Baseball and the New York Yankees, however, were his favorites. Frank was predeceased by his son, Scott Nye, and his wife, Peggy. He is survived by his daughters, Susie Allen of Keene, NY; Julie Pope of Southbury, CT; and Jennifer Walsh of Oakland, CA; by 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 2:00 p.m., at Southbury UCC Church, 283 Main Street North, Southbury, CT. Donations in his memory can be made to Keene Central School Varsity Club, 33 Market Street, Keene Valley, NY 12943, Attn: Brenda; and to CT Department of Veterans Affairs (www.portal.ct.gov/dva).