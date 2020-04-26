|
George A. Gugliotta
George A. Gugliotta, 78, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, CT on April 22, 2020 from cardiac arrest.
George was born to Mollie (Tobias) & George Gugliotto in Brooklyn, NY and later moved to Stamford CT where he met his wife of nearly 57 years, Pamela. George graduated from Fairfield University School of Engineering. In the early 1970's, he founded Automation Systems, Inc. a laser inspection company that was later acquired by Penn Central. George had 7 trademark patents to his name. George was a founding partner in Dexter Systems and, up until his passing, George remained the CEO of Kimtron, Inc. of Oxford, CT with his business partner of nearly three decades, Peter Cawley.
George loved nothing more than to be with his beloved family. A principled man of few words but big ideas, George's word was his bond. Along with his wife Pam, George spent many years working on home projects. In his younger years, he loved to build stone walls and room additions on their Ridgefield home of nearly 45 years. From an early age, George loved the great state of Vermont and was proud of his vacation home in Weston, VT where he shared many happy holidays with family and friends. In the summer, he loved to sit on his John Deere tractor mowing acres of open fields... and in the winter it was never too cold to ski! In his later years, George and his wife spent winters at their home in Rancho Mirage, CA where they hosted "George's Annual Super Bowl Party." People from all walks of life would look forward to gathering around great food, libations and occasionally watching the game. Those who were fortunate enough to know George knew that he loved a good time and prided himself on doing life "His Way."
George is survived by his wife, Pamela (Nardozza), his children Gigi and her husband Michael Weiss of Ridgefield and his son Greg and his partner Frederick Denny of Los Angeles, CA. George leaves behind his two grandsons, Daniel Weiss, 15, and Toby Weiss, 11. As Daniel's #1 fan, George would never miss a baseball game... even if it was virtual from California. George is also survived by his sister Lois (Mark) Rossetti of Norwalk, CT and his brother Ronald Gugliotta of NY and many nieces, nephews, friends, too numerous to list but not forgotten. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later late. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to RVNA Health - www.rvnahealth.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020