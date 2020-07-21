George P. Lohman JrGeorge P. Lohman Jr., 81, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, in his home in Ridgefield, CT. George was born December 14, 1938 in Long Island NY to the late George and Dorothy Lohman. He was a 1960 graduate of Hamilton College and the school's chapter of Delta Phi Fraternity. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and served three years in Turkey, where he and his wife Jane welcomed their first child. After completing his military service, he began a career in advertising and graphic design for several Pittsburgh-based corporations. In 1993 he moved to Ridgefield, CT to care for his mother. It was there where his passion for reading led to a nearly twenty year association manning the circulation desk of the Ridgefield Library.George is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Robert) Pennachio of Indian Land, SC; daughter, Virginia (Bill) Richter of Ellwood City, PA; son, Jon (Ashley) Lohman of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Luke, Avery, and Jed Lohman; and nephews Rob Pennachio of Allentown, PA and Matthew (Nancy) Pennachio of Eastchester, NY. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kane Funeral Home; Ridgefield, CT. There will be no visitation, and a private memorial service will be held by the family. Donations may be made in his memory to The Ridgefield Library Association, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.