George E. McKnight

George E. McKnight, 64, of South Salem, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Lauren (Fairbanks) McKnight. George was born in Danbury, CT on January 30, 1955; a son of the late George and Constance (Smith) McKnight.

A longtime South Salem resident, George enjoyed skiing, photography, gardening, cookouts and his family dogs. But most of all it was his family that he cherished his time with. George loved his work managing and eventually owning his family business, Fairbanks Photo for many years. He later worked at Radio Shack and Trader Joe's. A generous and loving man, George always had patience and kindness for everyone.

George is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lauren as well as his two daughters: Kelly Mosher and her husband, Chris and Alison McKnight and her husband, Steve Perkins. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Emma and Piper Mosher and Russell Perkins. In addition, George is survived by a sister, Jane Dupee and her husband, Ray; a brother Bill McKnight and his wife, Beth as well as his nieces and nephews, Todd, Kristen, Sean, Brian, Michael and Casey.

Friends may gather on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield – and as his family requests, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at www.gofundme.com/George039s-circle to help cover outstanding medical and other final expenses, as George wished for his family not to struggle in his absence. Please contact Kane Funeral Home for more information. Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 31, 2019