George Elbridge Ventres
George Elbridge Ventres, 96, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Doris Hoyt Ventres and beloved father of Tad and Dale Ventres. Due to the current health emergency, funeral services are private. A Memorial Service in honor of Mr. Ventres' life will take place at a future date.





Published in Danbury News Times & The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020.
