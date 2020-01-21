|
|
Georgianne M. Kasuli
Georgianne Marie Kasuli (née Curtis) born July 17, 1947 passed away early Friday morning, January 17th, from a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard Alexander Kasuli, their daughter Erica, son-in-law Nicholas Skeadas and her grandchildren Genevieve and Julian. She is also survived by her brother Walter Curtis his wife Rosie and her two nephews Walter and Andrew.
Georgianne was born in New York City and raised in the Inwood section of Manhattan where at the age of sixteen she met and later married Richard Kasuli. From the onset of their relationship they would sit on a park bench, share their dreams and plan their future. Through hard work and mutual commitment those dreams came to life in a successful business and a wonderful extended and immediate family. And, in a small way, Georgianne's love of family was exemplified by her years of genealogical research detailing her extended family's history. We know more about who we are because of her committed efforts.
She had been an active member of the Ridgefield Historical Society prior to the new millennium and served as treasurer and accountant for most of that time. She was a diligent worker and reliable collaborator; and together, with her colleagues, spearheaded the creation of a publication commemorating the upcoming 20th anniversary of RHS's incorporation. If so desired, donations may be made in her name for the implementation and realization of that vision by contacting: Ridgefield Historical Society - 4 Sunset Lane; Ridgefield, CT 06877, (203) 438 5821
During WWII her father was part of a special force, the Ghost Army, that employed the use of sound effects, and the creation and the placement of inflatable tanks on the European battlefield to fool the opposing German Army. To keep the memory of these soldiers alive the Ghost Army Project has been created, and the Kasuli's have made a generous donation in the name of George Curtis, Georgianne's father. If you wish to contribute to this organization, in his honor, please do so by sending a check, or visit the website of theGhost Army Legacy Project -11305 Michigan Ave., #1104; Chicago, IL 60605, www.ghostarmylegacyproject.org
Georgianne was a kind, loving, and deeply caring person who looked out for others. Her guidance and wisdom will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hastings on Hudson, NY.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 23, 2020