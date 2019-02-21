The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgefield Baptist Church
325 Danbury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Sloat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine E. Sloat


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine E. Sloat Obituary
Geraldine E. Sloat
Geraldine E. Sloat went to be with her Lord on January 23, 2019 at Bethel Healthcare after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Sloat. Gib was born on 1/20/1929 in Stamford, and had lived in Ridgefield and Danbury, CT. Geraldine was a faithful mother and wife. She was a member of Ridgefield Baptist Church for 50 years. Geraldine owned "Cakes by Jellybean" and proudly created party and wedding cakes for customers around the country.
She is survived by daughters Robin Sloat of Danbury, Cynthia Casazza and her husband Dan Rader of Katonah, NY, and Beverly and husband Richard Atkinson of Fort Lauderdale, FL as well as her grandchildren: Matthew and Jenna Casazza of Danbury, Allison Casazza of Katonah, NY, Daniel Casazza of Chicago, IL and Jennifer and Chris McGahey of Springfield, VA. She was "GG Mum" to 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ridgefield Baptist Church Hospitality Fund.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now