Geraldine E. Sloat

Geraldine E. Sloat went to be with her Lord on January 23, 2019 at Bethel Healthcare after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Sloat. Gib was born on 1/20/1929 in Stamford, and had lived in Ridgefield and Danbury, CT. Geraldine was a faithful mother and wife. She was a member of Ridgefield Baptist Church for 50 years. Geraldine owned "Cakes by Jellybean" and proudly created party and wedding cakes for customers around the country.

She is survived by daughters Robin Sloat of Danbury, Cynthia Casazza and her husband Dan Rader of Katonah, NY, and Beverly and husband Richard Atkinson of Fort Lauderdale, FL as well as her grandchildren: Matthew and Jenna Casazza of Danbury, Allison Casazza of Katonah, NY, Daniel Casazza of Chicago, IL and Jennifer and Chris McGahey of Springfield, VA. She was "GG Mum" to 5 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ridgefield Baptist Church Hospitality Fund. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary