Gertrude Tarnowski
Gertrude Tarnowski, 94, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20. She was the loving wife of the late Kazimer Tarnowski whom she was married to for 70 years. Mrs. Tarnowski was born on November 15, 1925 in Wanamie, PA a daughter of the late Michael and Helena (Pawlowski) Tarasewicz. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Tarnowski was a member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield. She loved vacationing at the Jersey Shore; time spent with her family meant the world to her. Mrs. Tarnowski is survived by her daughter, Joan Stefura, and her husband, John as well as three grandchildren; Aaron Stefura and his wife, Jolene, Paul Stefura, and Kevin Stefura and his wife, Lauren. In addition, Mrs. Tarnowski is survived by two great-grandchildren; Payton and Aubrey Stefura. Mrs. Tarnowski was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Kaz, and her daughter, Carol. Due to the Covid 19 health crisis, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.