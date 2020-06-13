Giselle Christiano

Giselle H. Christiano
Giselle H. Christiano, 87, of Ridgefield, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside funeral services will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mapleshade Cemetery, Ridgefield. Guests in attendance are required to wear a face-covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on Jun. 13, 2020.