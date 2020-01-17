The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Services
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Ridgebury Congregational Church
605 Ridgebury Rd
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Gloria Perschino


1924 - 2020
Gloria Perschino Obituary
Gloria Perschino
Gloria Perschino, of Wilton, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home on January 12, 2020.
Born December 14, 1924 to Dominick and Maryangela Carangelo in New Haven, CT, Gloria was the youngest of three children. She attended Hillhouse High School where she was awarded a full scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut. She studied psychology for three years then switched her major to Business Administration so she would be sure to get a job when she graduated. She was President of her sorority and enjoyed sports and literature. In 1947, she married Ralph Perschino who she had met as a freshman and corresponded with throughout WWII. Gloria and Ralph would be an inseparable team for the next 70 years.
Gloria was full of energy. She loved being outdoors, choosing the lawn mower over the vacuum cleaner, pruning shears over the eggbeater, picking up kindling for the fireplace over doing laundry – but somehow her house was always immaculate. Clever, industrious, and organized, she made beautiful braided rugs, knitted socks and mittens, sewed dresses and curtains. Gloria and Ralph loved cooking and baking together – she was the sous to his chef. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with people. Gloria was a natural writer, a skill appreciated by the many people who received her notes and letters over the years. Gloria was also a savvy businesswoman who would eventually open an antique shop with Ralph when they retired in 1984.
As proprietors of The Red Petticoat Antique Shop, Ralph and Gloria lived and worked in the 1740 Benjamin Rockwell Home in Ridgefield for over 30 years. It was a dream come true for Gloria – both a home and a business – where family, friends, and visitors were always warmly welcomed.
Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Elena Smith; brother, John Carangelo; daughter, Ellen Stein; and her husband, Ralph Perschino.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Perschino, of Brooklyn, NY, and Carol Miller, of Ridgefield, CT, and granddaughter, Kineta Wahl, of Brooklyn, NY.
There will be a service for Gloria at the Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield, CT 06877 on Saturday, January 25, at 12:00 noon, followed by burial at Ridgebury Cemetery and a reception.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020
